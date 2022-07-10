ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Free pizza for city residents this Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know, three out of five home fire deaths had no working smoke alarms?. Each year, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and CiCi’s, sponsor a...

Gypsy Hill storm leaves over a half million in damage

Damage from last week’s strong thunderstorm has likely left three-quarters of a million dollars in damage behind it…and that’s just in Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle tells the News Leader that the 750-thousand dollar figure is preliminary, noting that the park appeared to have taken the hardest hit from the storm that packed 60 mile an hour winds.
STAUNTON, VA
Eagles’ Moon earns State Track, Field Rookie of the Year honors

Bridgewater College track & field freshman Aaron Moon has earned both the VaSID State Track Rookie of the Year and Field Rookie of the Year honors. Moon, a multis competitor from Springfield, Va., was also named the ODAC Rookie of the Year. He earned All-ODAC First Team honors in the 4×400 meter relay (3:19.37) and All-ODAC Second Team honor in the triple jump (13.54m). Additionally, his top 100 meter dash (11.01), 200 meter dash (23.00), high jump (1.84m), long jump (6.49m), discus (29.51m) and javelin (44.30m) marks all ranks in the conference’s top 25. An All-Region performer, he ended his first campaign with the Eagles by the recording the second best decathlon performance in school history (5812). In addition to his two Rookie of the Year awards, Moon earned a spot on the second team for jumps.
BRIDGEWATER, VA

Community Policy