ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Editorial: Alex says relax... probably

By ChrisWynn
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt probably shouldn’t be for a variety of reasons, but I find myself as relaxed during this pre-season as have for as many years as I can remember. It’s a pivotal season for the club with the aim of, at the very least, establishing ourselves as a Championship club and keeping...

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Ludwig Augustinsson by the numbers: Underwhelming or smart stopgap signing?

After spending weeks before and during the transfer window being linked to some of Europe’s top developing left back talent to back up Lucas Digne, it may seem somewhat underwhelming that Aston Villa’s final target for this role is a loan move for 2nd string Sevilla fullback Ludwig Augustinsson. However, this year long loan provides solid cover while maintaining a pathway for Villa to develop their own top talent in the form of Ben Chrisene.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Should Manchester City Loan Out Liam Delap?

It has been a summer mass movement in the transfer market for Manchester City. Yet, it’s not over. There could still be movement in and out before the window closes. Several young players like Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, Jayden Braaf, CJ Egan Riley, Darko Gyabi and Ko Itakura. have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Roberts
Person
Bailey Wright
Person
Luke O'nien
Person
Lynden Gooch
Person
Daniel Ballard
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v AS Roma - Will this one last the full 90 minutes?

Tickets: Tickets are not available online via SAFC. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available here. Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!. The build-up... We kicked...
UEFA
SB Nation

The Night Shane Long Wrote Himself Into Reading Folklore

Cast your minds back to a pre-golden period for our club. The year? 2011. The month? May? The exact, actual day? May 17 2011. The game? Cardiff City away, in the second leg of the NPower (where are they now?!) Championship play offs. An absolute thunderclap of an end to...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Official: Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

FINALLY. Chelsea FC have finally woken up in the transfer window and made a defensive signing that we so desperately needed a forward signing that we may or may not have needed so desperately. As confirmed by the club, the Blues have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Manchester United#Manchester City#Championship#Wembley#Spurs
SB Nation

Thank You, Raheem Sterling - Manchester City Supporters

A phenomenal run is coming to an end. Raheem Sterling announced on social media his departure from City and he made it special. A true slawart of the club, Sterling ahs decided to go home to London and he will be misse. A fitting end to Sterling’s career at City was winning yet another Premier League title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea now also ‘in talks’ to sign Presnel Kimpembe — report

Chelsea are set to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, and have personal terms agreed with Nathan Aké, but apparently we might not be done with center back signings just yet. Next on the list is Jules Koundé, Gleison Bremer, Presnel Kimpembe — in fact, we’re now “in talks” with PSG for him, according to the Guardian.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Offers Free Tickets to Children Who Attended the Champions League Final

Liverpool fans experienced a dangerous and chaotic when they arrived in Paris to watch their club take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Stadium mismanagement and police incompetence led to downright scary scenes of large swathes of Reds’ fans being tear gassed as they tried to enter the stadium with their tickets.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Yorkshire Cricket Club bowler Mike Cowan dies aged 89

Former Yorkshire bowler Mike Cowan has died aged 89, the club has announced. Cowan, from Leeds, played for the side between 1953 and 1962, taking 276 wickets in 99 matches and helping to win three County Championships. A club spokesperson said: "The thoughts of everyone at The Yorkshire County Cricket...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Chelsea, Napoli agree Kalidou Koulibaly transfer — reports

Having just confirmed the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Chelsea are set to make another major signing — and this one very much a needed one! According to multiple reports, including the Telegraph and The Athletic, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Napoli for the transfer of center back Kalidou Koulibaly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Ben Davies Linked to Blackburn and Stoke

Signed as emergency cover during the cursed 20/21 season, Liverpool FC’s Ben Davies is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club. After spending last season on loan at Sheffield United, the defender has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their preseason tour of Asia, with strong interest from other clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fabio Carvalho Reflects on “Bittersweet” First Game for Liverpool

Manchester United returned for pre-season training a week ahead of Liverpool and started an eleven that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Premier League while the Reds sent out three separate outfield groups. Even then, the game wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the final scoreline, and had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Photos: Liverpool Continue Pre-Season Training in Singapore

Liverpool’s first pre-season game ahead of the 2022-23 season didn’t go quite as well as the local fans who came out to watch them in Bangkok would have hoped, with the Reds falling 4-0 to a Manchester United with an extra week under their belts, but at the end of the day pre-season is first and foremost about fitness.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday July 12th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy