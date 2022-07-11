ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible

autogespot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI found this sweet C8 at the Starbucks located off of...

CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Gets A Hefty Price Increase

There's more bad news if you hope to get your hands on a Corvette C8 this year. In addition to production starting late, you'll be paying more for it. Chevrolet sent an official notice to its dealer network recently, which was shared on the Mid Engine CorvetteForum. "Chevrolet is announcing...
RETAIL
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Now Actively Testing Corvette C8 ZR1

The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 lineup continues to expand, with the “base model” C8 Stingray and track-ready C8 Z06 set to be joined by the upcoming Chevy Corvette C8 ZR1. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that team Corvette is actively developing the Corvette C8 ZR1.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

No One Wants The World's Only Minted Green Chevrolet Corvette Z06

After much fanfare and excitement, Chevrolet finally revealed the Corvette Z06 in October of last year. With a record-setting flat-plane crank V8 providing 670 horsepower, this is a car that is sure to be in high demand. In fact, the very first example of the car fetched an astonishing $3.6 million at auction. That money went to a good cause, and so did every cent raised for the first Z06 convertible, which sold for a million bucks.
BUYING CARS
Washington Cars
MotorBiscuit

This Crazy-Rare Shelby Mustang Is the Dream Car You Never Knew Existed

The Shelby American and Hertz partnership is one of the coolest marketing ploys ever devised. This partnership was little more than business play, but it gave folks who could otherwise never get seat time in one of the hottest performance cars of the time a chance at playing Steve McQueen, even if only for a weekend. Even cooler still was the fact that they had unique paint schemes and extremely rare performance specs like this Supercharged Shelby Mustang GT350-H.
CARS
Motorious

Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions

Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 In Hypersonic Gray Metallic: Live Photo Gallery

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 ups the ante for the C8 with an abundance of go-faster goodies, from the aero, to the engine, and beyond. Now, we’re taking a closer look at this 2023 Corvette Z06 in Hypersonic Gray Metallic paint thanks to the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
CARS
Motor1.com

GM Designer Imagines Cool Interior That Could've Been Great For Camaro

The official Instagram account for the General Motors Design studios is full of fantastic art. Some of it is rather abstract, while other postings show vehicle exteriors and interiors crafted in detail. This time around, we have a sketch of a pretty snazzy Chevrolet interior. And while there's nothing official regarding the car it belongs to, we can't help thinking this could've been the next-generation Camaro.
HOME & GARDEN
The Drive

Jeep Wrangler Still Outsells Ford Bronco Almost 2 to 1

Something tells us it has less to do with demand and more to do with production. The Ford Bronco may still outrank the Jeep Wrangler in the minds of enthusiasts when it comes to hype and interest but in terms of concrete sales, the much older Jeep still outsells its splashier competitor by almost 2-to-1.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Italian Coachbuilder Presents $330,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia Retromod

Alfa made the news last week after its UK boss revealed that the company wants to drop its sporty image and become more rational. Since that's the opposite of what Alfa is known for, it seems we'll have to rely on third-party coachbuilders to get our Alfa fix. Looking at cars like the Emilia GT Veloce, perhaps this isn't a bad thing.
CARS

