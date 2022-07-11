ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, marries Morgan Mead in Colorado wedding

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

Kicker Evan McPherson wasn't the only Cincinnati Bengals player to get married this past weekend .

Linebacker Logan Wilson, who is entering his third season with the Bengals, married Morgan Mead on Saturday at TPC Country Club in Berthoud, Colorado.

Wilson, who celebrated his 26th birthday last week, proposed to Mead at War Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Wyoming, where he starred in college.

Wilson's interception of Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill at the Bengals' 47-yard line with 20 seconds left in Cincinnati's playoff game against the Titans in Nashville helped set up McPherson's 52-yard field goal to give the Bengals their first-ever road playoff win and send them to the AFC Championship.

Social media posts about the wedding include a photo of the happy couple shared on their Instagram accounts:

More pre-wedding photos are available on wilsonsgetwed.com .

From January: The importance of LB Logan Wilson bouncing back from a shoulder injury

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, marries Morgan Mead in Colorado wedding

