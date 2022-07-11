Paolo Nutini Scores U.K. Chart Hat Trick With ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’

Click here to read the full article.

Paolo Nutini grabs a hat trick as Last Night in the Bittersweet , his fourth album, bows at No. 1 in the U.K.

With his latest chart feat, the singer and songwriter completes a trio of leaders, after 2009’s Sunny Side Up and 2014’s Caustic Love .

Bittersweet is the best-selling album in physical formats , as it leads the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, the OCC reports, and it completes an all-Scotland double on the U.K. charts, with LF System ruling this week’s singles survey with “Afraid to Feel”.

Coming in at No. 4 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart is Shinedown , with Planet Zero , the Florida rock act’s seventh studio album. It’s their first-ever U.K. Top 5 record, eclipsing 2018’s Attention Attention , which reached No. 8.

Founding UB40 members Ali Campbell and late Terence “Astro” Wilson scoop a Top 10 appearance with their latest collaborative release, Unprecedented , new at No. 8.

The collection of covers and freshly-written tracks was slated for release late last year, but was pushed back following Astro’s passing in November 2021, at the age of 64.

Also cracking the Top 10 on debut this week is Imagine Dragons ’ double set Mercury – Acts 1 and 2 , new at No. 10 for the Las Vegas pop-rock outfit’s sixth U.K. Top 40 title.

Baz Luhrmann ’s well-received biopic Elvis is having an effect on the national albums tally, as Elvis Presley’s ELV1S – 30 NUMBER 1 HITS returns to the Top 20. The collection led the chart following its release in 2002, and rises to No. 12 this week.

Adele’s packed homecoming concerts earlier this month (July 1 and 2) at Hyde Park powers her fourth and most recent album, 30, up the chart. The 2021 release zooms 49 places to No. 25.

Finally, British hip-hop artist Pak-Man gobbles up his first-ever U.K. Top 40 with Big Pakachino , new at No. 37, while Nick Cave earns an 18th solo U.K. Top 40 appearance with Seven Psalms , his spoken-word effort with Bad Seeds and Dirty Three collaborator Warren Ellis . It’s new at No. 39.