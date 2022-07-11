ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14d868_0gbEbtD200

Manchester United will face bitter rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday in Bangkok, and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the clash.

Manchester United will face bitter rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday in Bangkok, and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the clash.

The Red Devils landed in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday for their pre-season match against their classic rivals from the Merseyside, and of course the fans were there to show their support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByeJm_0gbEbtD200

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok before the Old Trafford side jets out to Melbourne on Wednesday to face another Premier League team, Crystal Palace on Tuesday the 18th.

After that the Red Devils will travel to Perth, Australia to play against another Premier League team, Aston Villa on Friday the 23rd.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

Manchester United Squad:

Goalkeepers

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia.

Midfielders

Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Not with the squad:

Andreas Pereira, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shola Shoretire, Alvaro Fernandez, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Economic Award After Scoring 100 Goals In The Premier League - This Is What He Did

According to a report, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was given an economic award from the Premier League by joining the 100 goal club. The Portuguese forward had 84 goals in the Premier League with Manchester United before he left for Real Madrid in July of 2009. Twelve years later...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Pereira
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ethan Laird
Person
Jadon Sancho
United Transfer Room

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed whether or not Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain's armband at the club. The Englishman has faced a lot of criticism since joining from Leicester City in 2019, and despite quickly settling in and being given the club captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have suggested that it should now be taken off him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#The Old Trafford#Crystal Palace#The Red Devils#Mutv#Lfctv#Manchester United Squad
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report. United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea in talks to sign Koulibaly, AS Roma eyeing Dybala, Raphinha-to-Barcelona latest

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United and Barcelona are now closing in on a transfer fee agreement for Raphinha while Chelsea have opened talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus are in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma and Jose Mourinho is contemplating on giving free agent Paulo Dybala a chance to replace him.
MLS
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
978
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy