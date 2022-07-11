ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool Pre-Season Friendly - Bangkok - All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Saul Escudero
 2 days ago

Manchester United and Liverpool have travelled to Bangkok, Thailand to take part in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday and we can bring you all the details ahead of the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEfJj_0gbEbsKJ00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kick-off time

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST.

Venue

The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eaekq_0gbEbsKJ00
IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Manchester United Squad

Goalkeepers

David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders

Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards

Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ta08_0gbEbsKJ00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IwWi_0gbEbsKJ00
IMAGO / PA Images

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

