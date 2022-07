What an offseason it has been already. A 40-goal scorer, an 85-point powerhouse and a two-time Stanley Cup champion were all dealt within a few days of each other, as Alex DeBrincat, Kevin Fiala and Ryan McDonagh all found new homes. The draft brought its own fireworks, with Juraj Slafkovsky completing his rocket ship rise to be selected first overall, and players like Alexander Romanov, Kirby Dach and Zack Kassian all finding themselves on the move.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO