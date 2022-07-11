Report: Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling Is 'Excited' About Working With Thomas Tuchel

Having met with him multiple times regarding Chelsea's interest, Raheem Sterling is said to be very excited about the prospect of working with Thomas Tuchel.

With the completion of a medical the last formality before his move to Chelsea is formalized, recent reports have touched on the forward's thoughts regarding his future manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tom Roddy of the Times provided an update on this transfer saga Sunday evening. Beyond the transfer's status, Toddy delved into Sterling's thoughts on Tuchel and his future new club.

Following multiple meetings with the German manager over the summer, the 27-year-old is reportedly 'excited' about Tuchel's plan for him within the Chelsea team, as he is set to take on an integral role within the Blues attack.

The Englishman also considers Tuchel as one of the 'leading coaches' in all of world football. He sees Chelsea as a place that matches his ambition and will provide him with the game time necessary to compete for individual honors such as the Ballon d'Or.

With this transfer nearing completion, all signs point to Thomas Tuchel being instrumental in convincing Sterling to join a rival club. As he enters the prime of his career, the Englishman will be hoping Tuchel can elevate his game even higher as he aims for more success.