Flower Mound, TX

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

 2 days ago

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop...

Special Event: SIM Social Dance

Join SIM friends for Ballroom, Latin, Swing and Country dancing on the second Tuesday of each month. Andy Guarino will play a variety of songs and take requests.
July Special Events: Jon Trivi-Olta

Put on your boogie shoes and match wits with the “jive talkin’” Jon Trivi-olta! Play trivia, show what you know, and learn something new while having fun with others. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes given. Sponsored by Cathi Coridan, Keller Williams.
FloMo Convos

Come chat with us! We’re launching FloMo Convos, a resident engagement initiative. Over the course of four community meetings throughout July, we want to meet as many of you as possible and hear directly from you about what you love about Flower Mound, areas in which the Town could improve, what you want your Town to be known for, and so much more. During these one-hour, interactive community meetings, you’ll get a chance to meet with Town Manager James Childers, answer live survey questions, chat in facilitated small groups about our Town and its future, and get to know staff and your neighbors.
