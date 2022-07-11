ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Get into the Game: Treasure Bingo

 2 days ago

Winners will choose from prizes donated...

flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

July Special Events: Jon Trivi-Olta

Put on your boogie shoes and match wits with the “jive talkin’” Jon Trivi-olta! Play trivia, show what you know, and learn something new while having fun with others. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes given. Sponsored by Cathi Coridan, Keller Williams.
KELLER WILLIAMS
flower-mound.com

Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
flower-mound.com

FloMo Convos

Come chat with us! We’re launching FloMo Convos, a resident engagement initiative. Over the course of four community meetings throughout July, we want to meet as many of you as possible and hear directly from you about what you love about Flower Mound, areas in which the Town could improve, what you want your Town to be known for, and so much more. During these one-hour, interactive community meetings, you’ll get a chance to meet with Town Manager James Childers, answer live survey questions, chat in facilitated small groups about our Town and its future, and get to know staff and your neighbors.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

July Lunch & Learn: "Vascular Health"

Learn while you lunch! Join SIM during the lunch hour for educational seminars and a free lunch. All seminars begin at noon. Must register for lunch. Presented by Dr. Anthony Rios, Denton Vein Center.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

July Special Events: SIM Social Dance

Join SIM friends for Ballroom, Latin, Swing, and Country dancing on the second Tuesday of each month. Andy Guarino will play a variety of songs and take requests for dance-music favorites. Sponsored by Amerilife of Texas.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
