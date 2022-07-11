ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

July Special Events: SIM Social Dance

Join SIM friends for Ballroom, Latin, Swing, and Country...

flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

July Special Events: Jon Trivi-Olta

Put on your boogie shoes and match wits with the “jive talkin’” Jon Trivi-olta! Play trivia, show what you know, and learn something new while having fun with others. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes given. Sponsored by Cathi Coridan, Keller Williams.
KELLER WILLIAMS
flower-mound.com

July Lunch & Learn: "Vascular Health"

Learn while you lunch! Join SIM during the lunch hour for educational seminars and a free lunch. All seminars begin at noon. Must register for lunch. Presented by Dr. Anthony Rios, Denton Vein Center.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

