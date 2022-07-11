July Special Events: Jon Trivi-Olta

Come chat with us! We’re launching FloMo Convos, a resident engagement initiative. Over the course of four community meetings throughout July, we want to meet as many of you as possible and hear directly from you about what you love about Flower Mound, areas in which the Town could improve, what you want your Town to be known for, and so much more. During these one-hour, interactive community meetings, you’ll get a chance to meet with Town Manager James Childers, answer live survey questions, chat in facilitated small groups about our Town and its future, and get to know staff and your neighbors.

