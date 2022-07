Romeo Beckham is following in his father’s footsteps and proved just how similar his skillset is to the former midfield great in an MLS Next Pro match Sunday evening. In the 84th minute of the game between Inter Miami II and Orlando City B, Romeo emulated David Beckham’s renowned free kick form to score his first MLS Next Pro goal. From well beyond the 18-yard box, the 19-year-old smashed the ball over the wall, bending it past the keeper and into the bottom left corner.

