Kerry Sudtelgte – Citizen of the Day

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the purchase of a new law enforcement vehicle for the county. It’s called a Bearcat. It is an armored vehicle that is used in rapid response incidents. Le Mars Police has had such a vehicle for over 20 years, but its no longer serviceable. Plymouth County would be in charge of the Bearcat, but it would be used in support of law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties. The Bearcat is manufactured by a firm in Massachusetts, and costs some 327-thousand dollars. Sheriff Jeff Te Brink says some counties have already contributed to the cost of the vehicle, and others will follow. The Supervisors approved the purchase. It is to be ready for use in about a year. The purchase will be covered by the county’s share of state covid recovery funds.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO