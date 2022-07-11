Kerry Sudtelgte – Citizen of the Day

Father Doug Klein is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Father Klein has joined All Saints Parish. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Mary Strub, 91, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Bickford Senior Living in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER WILL HOST ITS FIRST POP UP FOOD PANTRY IN LE MARS ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 13TH IN CONJUNCTION WITH SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH’S WORSHIP NIGHT. THE POP-UP FOOD PANTRY WILL FEATURE A CHOICE FOOD PANTRY, GIVING GUESTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO SELECT THEIR OWN GROCERIES FROM A BROAD SELECTION OF FOOD.
LE MARS EXPLOSION – UPDATE. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says the fire and explosion took place in the basement of the home. The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental, most likely due to a natural gas buildup in the house. The gas was ignited when a water heater was lit by one of the fire’s victims.
The Prairie Hills Farm, near Westfield, was the backdrop for a prairie plan collection workshop. Dr. William Zales (seen here at the chalkboard), and Dr. Brian Hazlett, showed participants how they can create a plant collection can help with conservation of species. Attendees came from Sioux City, Okoboji, Sac City,...
Matthew ‘Matt’ Howell, 46, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident of east of Le Mars, Iowa. Abiding by his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le...
Larry TeGrotenhuis & Monte Prins share about the progress of Heritage Village at its new location in Sioux Center and how it will be different than at the old location. The Harvest Festival is also discussed.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 49th year of the ride. And the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee says riders will come from all over the world. Sergeant Bluff, a town of slightly more than 5,000 people, will house nearly 3,200 people associated with RAGBRAI. “That is huge, that...
The public is invited to join us for a Community Impact Night at the Sioux Center Pizza Ranch benefitting our director, Becky Bilby in her ongoing battle with Leukemia and her Connective Tissue Disorder. Pizza Ranch will donate 10% of the total sales to the Bilby family plus all of the donations received on her behalf.
Three people were injured, one seriously, in an explosion that occurred at a Le Mars residence early today (Wednesday). Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper (shipper) says the explosion took place while people were on their way to work. Three people were hospitalized with injuries suffered in the blast.
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the purchase of a new law enforcement vehicle for the county. It’s called a Bearcat. It is an armored vehicle that is used in rapid response incidents. Le Mars Police has had such a vehicle for over 20 years, but its no longer serviceable. Plymouth County would be in charge of the Bearcat, but it would be used in support of law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties. The Bearcat is manufactured by a firm in Massachusetts, and costs some 327-thousand dollars. Sheriff Jeff Te Brink says some counties have already contributed to the cost of the vehicle, and others will follow. The Supervisors approved the purchase. It is to be ready for use in about a year. The purchase will be covered by the county’s share of state covid recovery funds.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The sheriff of a northwest Iowa county has announced his retirement. The Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. Sheriff Altena has worked for the department for 18 years and served as law enforcement for more than 40. In his...
PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CITY POLICE REMOVED SEVERAL EXOTIC SNAKES FROM A HOME IN LEEDS ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE MONDAY NIGHT AFTER A NEIGHBOR CALLED SAYING THERE WAS A BOA CONSTRICTOR AND FEEDER MICE IN HIS HOME. POLICE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 4624 HARRISON STREET AROUND 10 P.M. AND WITH ANIMAL...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was accused of attacking an elderly woman which caused serious injuries. According to court documents, Kevin Maas, 51, of Battle Creek, was arrested after he was accused of assaulting an elderly member of his family in May 2022. The documents stated...
SHELDON—A 60-year-old Jackson, MN, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on the Highway 60 expressway near McKinley Avenue south of Sheldon. Jerome Emil Haskin was driving east when his 2020 Kenworth semi and trailer encountered significant straight-line winds that the National...
A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after a car versus bicycle accident in Sioux Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that at about 1:10 p.m., 34-year-old Norma Lopez-Chavez of Sioux Center was driving a 2008 Chevy Avalanche eastbound on Seventh Street Northeast, in Sioux Center. They tell us that 45-year-old Linda Boote of Sioux Center was northbound on Seventh Avenue Northeast on a bicycle.
