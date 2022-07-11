Pop Up Community Paint Project

Travel back in time 100 years when blues was new and everybody wanted more! St Louis based piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry will bring this music to us live in concert. They'll also share stories behind some of the songs and composers that put blues on the map. Pianist Jerry Rabushka performs the original sheet music, while Isaac Cherry, playing a setup of cajon, cymbal, and bell tree, adds a beat born of many different influences. Together they create a unique sound that makes this show a must-see!

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO