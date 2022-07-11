ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Pop Up Community Paint Project

 2 days ago

Stop by Vandenburg Heights Park on July 12 or Wetmore Park on July 13 between 10:00...

Early Blues: Cherry & Jerry Concert at the Library

Travel back in time 100 years when blues was new and everybody wanted more! St Louis based piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry will bring this music to us live in concert. They'll also share stories behind some of the songs and composers that put blues on the map. Pianist Jerry Rabushka performs the original sheet music, while Isaac Cherry, playing a setup of cajon, cymbal, and bell tree, adds a beat born of many different influences. Together they create a unique sound that makes this show a must-see!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Parker N. Rex Pop-Up Party!

Come meet Parker N. Rex, the official mascot of the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department! Parker will be out at Grandview Park from 10:00 - 11:00 am handing out popsicles, stickers, and other prizes! Come get a photo with Parker and play on the brand new playground at Grandview Park! We hope to see you there!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Concert in the Park: Sista Sensi (Reggae)

Join us at Wetmore Park on Tuesday evenings for free concerts!. This event is free and open to the public. It will include kids crafts and activities and food/beverage vendors at most concerts.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Storytime Yoga at the Dream Park!

Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite Unicorn and Dragon attire and join Erin Sadler and Michelle Jones from Heartland Preschool for this amazingly fun interactive storytime where kids and parents can have fun acting out the story with simple yoga moves. No experience necessary just bring a blanket and join in the fun!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madtown Pickleball Open

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE (subject to change) Thursday: All Mixed 60+ Divisions & Beginner Round Robin Level. (All Thursday scheduled brackets should be prepared for Friday play if other brackets are combined.) Friday: Mixed Doubles (18-49 and 50-59) Saturday: Women’s Doubles (18-49, 50-59 and 60+) & Open/Pro Men’s Doubles. Sunday:...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

