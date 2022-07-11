ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Storytime Yoga at the Dream Park!

cityofsunprairie.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids are encouraged to wear their favorite Unicorn and Dragon attire and join...

cityofsunprairie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofsunprairie.com

Parker N. Rex Pop-Up Party!

Come meet Parker N. Rex, the official mascot of the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department! Parker will be out at Grandview Park from 10:00 - 11:00 am handing out popsicles, stickers, and other prizes! Come get a photo with Parker and play on the brand new playground at Grandview Park! We hope to see you there!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
cityofsunprairie.com

Pop Up Community Paint Project

Stop by Vandenburg Heights Park on July 12 or Wetmore Park on July 13 between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm to help paint the new mural that will be installed at Sheehan Park this fall!. The artwork has been designed by Dane Arts Mural Arts artist and Sun Prairie students...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun Prairie, WI
Lifestyle
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Summer Road Trip: Visiting Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells

Summer travel to the Dells is open and Chula Vista Resort is an amazing option for your next summer getaway. Vice President Krissy Kaminski Sigmund joined the Living with Amy show to talk more about everything Chula Vista has to offer including a new waterslide, Wisconsin's voted #1 Steakhouse and tons more fun for the whole family. Take a look.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced. The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Park#Acting Out#Unicorn#Dragon#Heartland Preschool
cityofsunprairie.com

Madtown Pickleball Open

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE (subject to change) Thursday: All Mixed 60+ Divisions & Beginner Round Robin Level. (All Thursday scheduled brackets should be prepared for Friday play if other brackets are combined.) Friday: Mixed Doubles (18-49 and 50-59) Saturday: Women’s Doubles (18-49, 50-59 and 60+) & Open/Pro Men’s Doubles. Sunday:...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
captimes.com

Let's Eat: Mad Seafood Boiler turns up the heat on its lobster boil

Whether at home or going out to eat, I must have spicy food. I've craved it since even before I can remember. Those who like to play in the space where a food's heat level causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors also await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Drive thru food fight

5:39 p.m. Saturday — A caller in the 1600 block of East Main Street reported that another patron got mad at the caller for not pulling forward enough and she pulled around and threw food at his car in the drive thru. Read the full blotter every day in...
WAUKESHA, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy