Sun Prairie, WI

Concert in the Park: Sista Sensi (Reggae)

cityofsunprairie.com
 2 days ago

Concert in the Park: Sista Sensi (Reggae)

cityofsunprairie.com

cityofsunprairie.com

Early Blues: Cherry & Jerry Concert at the Library

Travel back in time 100 years when blues was new and everybody wanted more! St Louis based piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry will bring this music to us live in concert. They'll also share stories behind some of the songs and composers that put blues on the map. Pianist Jerry Rabushka performs the original sheet music, while Isaac Cherry, playing a setup of cajon, cymbal, and bell tree, adds a beat born of many different influences. Together they create a unique sound that makes this show a must-see!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
cityofsunprairie.com

Storytime Yoga at the Dream Park!

Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite Unicorn and Dragon attire and join Erin Sadler and Michelle Jones from Heartland Preschool for this amazingly fun interactive storytime where kids and parents can have fun acting out the story with simple yoga moves. No experience necessary just bring a blanket and join in the fun!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Entertainment
Pop Up Community Paint Project

Pop Up Community Paint Project

Stop by Vandenburg Heights Park on July 12 or Wetmore Park on July 13 between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm to help paint the new mural that will be installed at Sheehan Park this fall!. The artwork has been designed by Dane Arts Mural Arts artist and Sun Prairie students...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Parker N. Rex Pop-Up Party!

Parker N. Rex Pop-Up Party!

Come meet Parker N. Rex, the official mascot of the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department! Parker will be out at Grandview Park from 10:00 - 11:00 am handing out popsicles, stickers, and other prizes! Come get a photo with Parker and play on the brand new playground at Grandview Park! We hope to see you there!
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
tonemadison.com

A few Madison events, July 11 through 17, 2022

Seething improvisation from Anteloper, dance heavyweights at Musique Electronique, and more music and film highlights. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this June, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Movies at the Park set for July 15

The Stoughton Public Library and Stoughton Parks & Recreation are teaming up to present free family movies this summer, with the next edition set for 8:15-10 p.m. Friday, July 15 at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Avenue, Stoughton. “Encanto” is the story of Mirabel, the only un-magical child in a...
STOUGHTON, WI
#Local Life #Havingfun #Performance Info #Reggae #Concerts
Dining Worth the Drive

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
Entertainment
Entertainment
Music
Music
Madtown Pickleball Open

Madtown Pickleball Open

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE (subject to change) Thursday: All Mixed 60+ Divisions & Beginner Round Robin Level. (All Thursday scheduled brackets should be prepared for Friday play if other brackets are combined.) Friday: Mixed Doubles (18-49 and 50-59) Saturday: Women’s Doubles (18-49, 50-59 and 60+) & Open/Pro Men’s Doubles. Sunday:...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced. The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
dailyadvent.com

Dads try their hand at doing their daughters' hair in Beloit

Buy Now Alex Ayala brushes the hair of his daughter, Belissa, during the Dads Do Hair event at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday. Dads learned how to do braids, pony tails and more during the free event. Buy Now Jordan Houston brushes the hair of his daughter, Katheryn, during the Dads...
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE

