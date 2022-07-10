ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 11, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Patrick Michael Denny, 50, of Red Lake Falls, for DUI. Chad Alan Ringstad, 41, of Crookston, for...

valleynewslive.com

Man climbs Grand Forks bridge, shutting down road

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a tense situation along the Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks when police say a man climbed to the top of the arches. Police were called to the bridge around 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 for a report of a man on top of it.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT SAVE MAN ATOP OF SORLIE BRIDGE

Earlier today, on July 14, 2022, at approximately 6:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the Sorlie Bridge for a male on top of the bridge arches. The male was still on top of the bridge upon the officer’s arrival, so travel across the bridge was temporarily blocked until the situation was resolved. Through a friend on the scene, officers made contact with the male via phone, and he agreed to come down. East Grand Forks Fire Department utilized their ladder truck to assist the male in getting down, who was then evaluated by paramedics.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Woman Cited After Allegedly Yelling at Traffic

A Thief River Falls woman has been cited for Disorderly Conduct after she was found allegedly running in and out of traffic. Gina Lee Benavidez, 41, was charged following a disturbance call July 9th where while on patrol, an officer allegedly “witnessed a woman running in and out of traffic yelling & swearing” at 2nd Street and Horace Avenue. Police responded just before 1pm.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials announced that Hailey has been found and is safe. Officials have moved their search for a missing 18-year-old girl with special needs to a rural, small town just miles from where she was last seen. Hailey Sullivan was first reported missing...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Air Force Base members search for missing woman

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A base-wide search is happening for a missing 18-year-old military dependent. Hailey R. Sullivan reportedly left the family campground sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Sullivan was last seen wearing blue jeans. She is 5′2″ with brown hair and glasses, and...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO SINGLE-CAR ACCIDENT NEAR GENTILLY

On Sunday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of 260th Street SW and 170th Avenue SW (East of Gentilly) for a single-vehicle crash. Deputies were advised that there were two people inside the vehicle. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle in the east ditch of 260th Street SW. The vehicle appeared to have hit the culvert. The driver and passenger were checked out by the Crookston Area Ambulance. Both driver and passenger refused further medical treatment.
POLK COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Several businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Cass County

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health says only 36% of checked Cass County Businesses, or four out of eleven establishments, passed their alcohol compliance checks on July 7th. This includes four businesses in Casselton, including Club 94, Red Baron, Veteran's Club, and Z's Grub and Pub. Other businesses that...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- JULY 14, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Cathedral Women and Ken Study Club on the week of July 11-15. The Pirate Pride Football Camp for 3rd -6th grade will be from August 2 to the 4 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School. Paper registrations are available at the Crookston High School office or City Hall Park and Rec desk. You can drop off registration at the Crookston High School or mail it to Nate Lubarksi, 1620 Evergreen Drive, Crookston, MN. 56716. The cost is $50. You must register by today to guarantee a camp t-shirt. Cash or check payment is due on the first day of camp. Please make checks out to Crookston Pirate Football.
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF / EGF bridge location remains undecided

Leaders from both sides of the river met last night (Monday) to discuss a fourth bridge linking Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. While the sides are in general agreement about the need for the river crossing they remain miles apart on the actual site selection. A recent ad hoc...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Polk County seeks publics help with damage assessment

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials are requesting that residents in Polk County submit the damages to private property due to recent flooding. The damages could have happened from April 22, 2022, to present. Residents are asked to complete a damage assessment survey...
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON WAYS & MEANS COMMITTEE GIVES CONSENSUS ON MNDOT HIGHWAY CORRIDOR PROJEC

The Crookston Ways & Means Committee held a Special Meeting in the Crookston City Hall Council Chambers to discuss the funding for the MnDOT Corridor Project. The committee first saw a presentation on the Corridor from SRF Consulting Project Manager Molly Stewart. She opened with a background of the study, saying the city is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to produce a locally-led study evaluating the transportation and pedestrian needs of Highway 2 in Crookston and found that there were vehicle and pedestrian safety concerns. As less than 50% of the sidewalk and curb ramps meet accessibility standards, there were no roadway capacity issues and high truck traffic, and the downtown bypass route is underutilized by freight traffic. She then presented that they completed two open houses, one in the fall and one in the spring. Where they learned that road crossing safety in downtown Crookston and maintaining on-street parking were among the most significant issues identified in the city, that the public strongly supported the alternative to narrow the roadways to just two lanes, and that they desire to reduce regional truck traffic with designated bypass routes and bike paths. They had also conducted four community review panels with local leaders, key stakeholders, and business owners, where they learned and identified seven community priorities and reviewed roadway alternatives and options for broader community feedback.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Daniel Jon Romuld – Obit

Daniel (Dan) Jon Romuld, 72, of Grand Forks ND, passed away on February 9, 2022, at the Grand Forks Altru Hospital. He was in the presence of his wife, Linda, and daughter, Cassandra. In Crookston MN, on the 11th day of July 1949, Dan, the first of four children was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Newfolden Woman Gets A Special Visit From Two Large Black Bears

NEWFOLDEN, Minn. (KVRR) — How about this sight out of Newfolden, Minnesota, about an hour northeast of East Grand Forks. Barb Ekman sent us this video this week of two visitors and we don’t think that they were invited. Ekman says there have been bears around Newfolden for...
NEWFOLDEN, MN
kroxam.com

WEST NILE VIRUS IDENTIFIED IN GRAND FORKS

A pool (group) of mosquitoes collected today from Grand Forks has been identified as having West Nile virus. The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. The mosquito most common for transmitting the West Nile virus is...
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IS ASKING FOR CITIZENS TO SUBMIT DAMAGE ASSESSMENT SURVEYS FOR ANY PROPERTY THAT WAS DAMAGED FROM THE SPRING FLOODS

Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials are requesting damages to private property due to recent flooding. All property owners in Polk County who sustained flood damage to their private property from April 22, 2022, to the present, are asked to complete a damage assessment survey by no later than Friday, July 15.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF school referendum date may change

The Grand Forks School Board will consider pushing the scheduled September 27th referendum date on a new Valley Middle School project into 2023 when they meet tonight (Monday). Officials from the ICON Architects will update board members on project plans to date and the possible move of the election until...
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON WAYS & MEANS COMMITTEE MEET TO DISCUSS PUBLIC SERVICES BUDGETS AND REVENUES

Soon after the conclusions of the City Council meeting, the Ways & Means Committee met to discuss the budget for three public services in Crookston. The committee first heard from the Crookston Public Library, where they heard from Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed and Public Library Director Chris Boike, who came forward with a preliminary budget for two major items, which were repairs to their roof and an improvement plan for the windows. Boike first explained that there were parts of the roof that needed repair as soon as possible, and they planned to ask their contractor to prepare specs for the entire roof and not just the damaged areas. Boike then came forward with an improvement plan for the windows and skylights in the library but only had a certain figure for the plan and not a list of bids of what it could cost to execute. “There was a fairly arbitrary figure of a certain amount per year for the next five years, and the council wanted more specificity than that. They actually wanted to get bids for windows so that they would have a better idea,” Interim City Administrator Charles “Corky” Reynolds explained. “I believe there was unanimity amongst the council that they want to address that and know what that number is, not just a number plugged in because they didn’t have anything else. The Library Director said she was willing to do that, so she was asked to get specific bids for the window replacement.” Lindtwed said that they would return with a proper budget for the Committee when Boike returned with an update on the budget.
CROOKSTON, MN

