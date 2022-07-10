ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 11, 2022

Soon after the conclusions of the City Council meeting, the Ways & Means Committee met to discuss the budget for three public services in Crookston. The committee first heard from the Crookston Public Library, where they heard from Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed and Public Library Director Chris Boike, who came forward with a preliminary budget for two major items, which were repairs to their roof and an improvement plan for the windows. Boike first explained that there were parts of the roof that needed repair as soon as possible, and they planned to ask their contractor to prepare specs for the entire roof and not just the damaged areas. Boike then came forward with an improvement plan for the windows and skylights in the library but only had a certain figure for the plan and not a list of bids of what it could cost to execute. “There was a fairly arbitrary figure of a certain amount per year for the next five years, and the council wanted more specificity than that. They actually wanted to get bids for windows so that they would have a better idea,” Interim City Administrator Charles “Corky” Reynolds explained. “I believe there was unanimity amongst the council that they want to address that and know what that number is, not just a number plugged in because they didn’t have anything else. The Library Director said she was willing to do that, so she was asked to get specific bids for the window replacement.” Lindtwed said that they would return with a proper budget for the Committee when Boike returned with an update on the budget.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO