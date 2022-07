On the surface he had it all. He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated the local South Carolina community for almost a century.He was a family man with a wife and two adult sons. But over the last 13 months, Alex Murdaugh has had a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in him about to be charged with the savage double murder of his wife and son. On Tuesday, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) met with...

ISLANDTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO