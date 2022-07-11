ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9z7B_0gbEWNw900
(File: Getty)

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide.

Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.

“The victim had significant injuries and at this time appears to have died from homicidal violence,” said Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer.

Investigators identified William E. Stetzel, 58, of Nehalem, as the suspect in the alleged homicide. He was arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail Saturday evening.

Another location of interest was identified near the Nehalem Bay Fire Station, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have the crime scene where the deceased was located, and we have the suspect’s residence,” said Sgt. Brewer. “A search warrant was carried out at the suspect’s residence this morning, and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab is currently processing the primary crime scene. An autopsy will be performed on the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office says that more information will be released when it is available and appropriate to do so.

Comments / 1

hpeg13
2d ago

When is murder not criminal? While I'm at it you don't have to say DEAD body. The word body already implies the person is dead

Reply
2
Related
KOIN 6 News

Man arrested after Portland armed robbery, threatening with knife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a Portland armed robbery on Monday has been arrested after reportedly threatening others with a knife, according to authorities. The Portland Police Bureau identified the suspect as 38-year-old Vichea Jay Pok, who was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Pok faces three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree attempted assault.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nehalem, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Tillamook County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Uncooperative diner earns trip to jail

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Road rage catches up with suspect

The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicidal#Violent Crime
KGW

Second bias attack linked to man who allegedly punched 5-year-old, father in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in an anti-Asian attack earlier this month in Southeast Portland is facing new charges for a second, unrelated bias crime in April. On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dylan Kesterson on a total of 19 counts — including charges of bias crime, assault and harassment. The charges stem from the two separate incidents, one of which has not been publicly detailed by prosecutors or police.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Deputies: Woman found hiding in house after hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in the Aloha community for reportedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot and then breaking into a home, according to authorities. Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Valdez of Hillsboro was taken to jail and charged with misdemeanor failure to perform...
ALOHA, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Online shopper falls victim to scam

The Scappoose Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 13-28, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

Police ID man found dead by Cowlitz River, death ruled a homicide

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy