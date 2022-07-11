Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

(File: Getty)

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide.

Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.

“The victim had significant injuries and at this time appears to have died from homicidal violence,” said Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer.

Investigators identified William E. Stetzel, 58, of Nehalem, as the suspect in the alleged homicide. He was arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail Saturday evening.

Another location of interest was identified near the Nehalem Bay Fire Station, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have the crime scene where the deceased was located, and we have the suspect’s residence,” said Sgt. Brewer. “A search warrant was carried out at the suspect’s residence this morning, and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab is currently processing the primary crime scene. An autopsy will be performed on the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office says that more information will be released when it is available and appropriate to do so.