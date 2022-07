The offense is going to look a little bit different in Green Bay this season. Most of the same personnel will be back in Titletown in 2022. However, All-Pro wideout Davante Adams (Raiders) and big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) both joined new teams this offseason. With fresh faces in the receiver room, including free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins and three rookies, Packers head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur will most likely be looking to run the ball with his backfield of multiple 1,100-yard running backs.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO