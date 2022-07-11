ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Free Online Class-DIY Sprinkler Savings

weatherfordtx.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline workshop covering home sprinkler system basics. Your home sprinkler system doesn’t have to be confusing!. Join the free online class to learn about the basics of your home sprinkler system!. •...

weatherfordtx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

How to Get Scratches Out of Wood Floors: 5 DIY Solutions

Well-maintained wood floors add to your home's aesthetic. However, scratches on wood floors can distract from the polished look of a room. With pets and small kids, it's nearly impossible to prevent minor scratches, but furniture mishaps and heavy foot traffic can result in heavy gouges. Even water damage, mold, and wood-eating critters can leave unflattering marks.
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

How to Paint a Dresser: A Complete DIY Guide

Painting a dresser is one of the easiest DIY furniture makeovers you can take on, especially if the surface is flat and solid with minimal detailing. But no matter what you're working with, the most important things you can do to ensure the project goes well are to buy the right paint and do the proper prep work. With good paint and a little preparation, the actual furniture painting process is fairly simple.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Entrepreneur

Find Your Perfect Lighting with This Custom Lamp

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Every entrepreneur wants to be as productive as possible. After all, your success...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Sprinkler#Online Class
GreenMatters

How to Get Free Energy-Saving Windows For Your House

If you're looking to create a more eco-friendly living space and don't know where to start, the U.S. Department of Energy is now offering to install free energy-saving windows for your convenience. Here's everything you need to know about how energy-saving windows function and how to get them installed. Article...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

A $10 IKEA Hack Is Just One of Our Favorite Headboard DIYs

A bedroom redesign doesn’t have to entail expensive furniture swaps or tedious organization rituals. A bed frame refresh is an easy (and much more wallet-friendly) way to make the same big impact. According to Living Cozy, searches for DIY headboard ideas have jumped over the past 12 months to more than 350,000 per year, making it the most popular home project. Whether it’s luxurious velvet upholstery or a full-length mirror, we have a few ideas on how to make the most of your room’s focal point.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
HollywoodLife

Save Nearly 50% On Amazon’s Best Selling Dip Nail Kit For Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like a fresh set of nails to boost your overall confidence. From different colors to trendy designs, having your nails done is a fun way to express yourself. Why let the cost and hassle of frequent salon trips get in the way of polished fingertips when you can use this dip powder starter kit instead?
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: An Easy, Hand-Painted DIY Made This Outdoor Space Complete — and Ready for Summer

Do you love checking out photos of home makeovers — but feel overwhelmed by the idea of actually doing them? In our DIY Makeover Issue, we offer project inspiration, instruction, and helpful tips and hacks for every DIYer, no matter your skill level or budget. We can’t wait to see what you create with your new skill set — find it all here.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Fence Installation

People build fences for many reasons: Some want privacy, others want to keep animals in or out of their yards or gardens and still others are concerned with delineating their property boundaries. In the last case, it’s important to know where those boundaries are, and in some cases, existing vegetation on the property line may have to be removed to make way for the fence.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How to Design a Bathroom

Designing a bathroom is certainly no small project, but if you follow the pro-approved steps below, you're well on your way to success. Keep reading for tried and true advice from designers and architects that you'll want to keep top of mind as you tackle your bathroom reno. Find Inspiration.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Fresh Pallet Fence Concepts For DIY Outdoor Spaces

A pallet fence is a multi-purpose solution for your outdoor surroundings. Outlining your property is easy with a pallet fence. The repurposed wood offers a decorative flare compared to traditional wood fences. According to the National Wooden Pallet & Container Association (NWPCA), there are more than 1.8 billion pallets in...
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

How To Paint Your Brick Fireplace For A New Modern Look

A fireplace is the center of your living room. There's nothing better than gathering around the fireplace in the evenings. You can roast marshmallows, sip on hot chocolate, and converse on cool evenings. A fireplace is the perfect cozy detail to add to your home. They're particularly sought after by homeowners in colder climates, and, on average, homes with fireplaces sell for 13% more than the national median, according to Angi. Many older homes have brick fireplaces that homeowners consider a little outdated. So how can you give your fireplace a new modern look?
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy