It looks like the New York Knicks are not yet done bolstering their backcourt. After officially signing Jalen Brunson, the ‘Bockers are now linked with Donovan Mitchell once again. The Knicks have shown interest in Mitchell before, but those talks hit a wall when it was rumored that Utah would prefer building around the guard […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ shocking stance on Donovan Mitchell trade after Jalen Brunson signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO