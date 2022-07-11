ENC author holds book signing at Barnes & Noble

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Allen, author of “The Key in the Willow Tree,” had her first book signing this past weekend at Barnes & Noble in Greenville.

Writing a book has been something Allen has thought a lot about and has always wanted to do. After a great amount of success with her first book, she is in the works of writing the sequel, which many fans are excited about.

”I would have never imagined as I walk the aisles of the store that one day I’d have a novel that would be on the shelf,” she said.

