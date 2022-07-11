ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Dennison Railroad Depot Museum set for annual gala

By The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

The Dennison Railroad Depot Museum Emerging Professionals Committee is inviting supporters to join them at their annual Gala, “Ribbons & Roses.” The event will be held on Aug. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Tool Shed at Breitenbach Wine Cellars and

Vineyards in Dover.

This Hollywood themed evening will include a delicious dinner, live and silent auctions, a cigar bar, and multiple activities during the evening. The evening is a special event for the Museum’s biggest supporters which will feature a handcrafted menu by local Chef Cameron Krahel. The specialty dinner includes a Caesar salad, assorted rolls, prime rib, roasted chicken, veggie broccoli mix, garlic mashed potatoes, and for dessert a chocolate mousse or berry topped cheesecake. This delicious menu will make any guest

feel like they are a movie star in a fine dining restaurant!

After dinner the live auction will take place with our Hollywood Heartthrob auctioneers Brad and Blair Hillyer. Guests can view the items before the auction on the dance floor. Throughout the night guests can also visit the second floor of the Tool Shed to view the silent auction items and place their bid before the closing of the auction at 9:30 p.m.

The event will also feature a Grand Prize Movie Star Package Giveaway including a gorgeous Pink Sapphire and Diamond Ring with a natural vivid pink round sapphire surrounded with two interlocking ribbons of a prong set in 14k white gold from the Rodriguez’s House of Stones. This package also includes a night out in Downtown Cleveland to the Playhouse Square with a romantic dinner. Guests can purchase their Some Like It Hot Manhattan Glasses during the Gala for a chance to win the grand prize.

Without the sponsorships of local businesses this event would not be possible. We would like to thank our special Marilyn Monroe Sponsors; Wendy’s and Connolly Hillyer & Ong, Lucille Ball Sponsor; Adventure Harley Davidson of Dover, Audrey Hepburn and Silent Auction Sponsor; WTUZ Radio, and Grace Kelly Sponsors; Pointe Dining, First Federal Community Bank, McDonald’s, and Dee’s Restaurant.

Guests who are interested in attending the Gala can contact the museum for an invitation by calling 740-922-6776 or emailing customerservice@dennisondepot.org.

The Times-Reporter

