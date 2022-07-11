ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Vandalized wall, Blessed Virgin Mary statue found at Church of the Ascension

By Leslie DelasBour
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2555j5_0gbERXhE00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Church of the Ascension in Overland Park was vandalized just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s just crazy,” said Robert Arp, a parishioner of the church.

The vandalism left parishioners pained to see the damage stained in red.

“It’s an effort and intimidation to try to silence the church but to silence the people as well,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann with the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

In red, the words “My Body My Choice" were painted across the walls of Ascension Catholic School, which is connected to the church, along with a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“For somebody to be a coward and come in the middle of the night, apparently, and defame or deface property is gutless, and illegal and shows a lack of integrity,” Arp said.

Naumann says this vandalism is not the only of its kind, mentioning Value Them Both signs have also been targeted.

“We’ve seen others, not as extreme, but the stealing of signs and taking down of signs, graffiti on the signs.”

In the meantime, volunteers, church staff and parishioners scrubbed and brushed away the damage.

“We have to find a way to have civil discourse — we can disagree but we can still respect each other,” Naumann said.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas released an official statement that can be read below:

"An escalating pattern of theft, vandalism and intimidation targeting members of the Catholic Church and other supporters of the Value Them Both amendment reached a new level overnight when the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park fell victim to an overt act of hatred and incivility.

"Parish buildings, including a statue of the Blessed Mother, were extensively defaced with red spray paint. Authorities were notified and we ask that every action be taken to identify and hold the perpetrators of this despicable act accountable.

"'This attack and others targeting Catholic churches in Kansas and across the country are not only vulgar but un-American,' said Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of the Kansas City in Kansas Archdiocese. 'The intention is clearly meant to intimidate and threaten the Church's pro-life beliefs and position of support for the Value Them Both amendment. We will not be deterred.

"'Value Them Both will secure protections from an unlimited and unrestricted abortion industry that is attempting to buy this election so it can further prey on women facing unplanned or challenging pregnancies,' he continued. 'The Catholic Church remains firm in its support of mothers and preborn babies and our members are more firmly dedicated to our mission than ever before.'

"We ask for prayers for the Church of the Ascension's parish community, for a civility leading up to the Aug. 2 vote, and for those committing these acts of vandalism."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, KS
Society
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Society
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

‘Stop the Violence’ picnic held in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An 11-year tradition in KCK continued today with its mission to help end the violence in the area. “We believe that it’s very important that we show that the community has the ability to come together,” says James Sharp the Co-coordinator of the No Leaks Stop the Violence Community Picnic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgin Mary
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Catholic Churches#Church Buildings#United Nations#Church Of The Ascension#Ascension Catholic School#The Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
kcur.org

How worried should Kansas City be about the BA.5 variant?

Many across Kansas City have forgone their masks during this new stage of the pandemic, but the omicron BA.5 variant spells trouble even for those who have already been infected. Kansas City is currently seeing an average of 75 new hospitalizations and over 380 cases per day, although a lack of testing means that case numbers are likely higher.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody after standoff in KCK ends peacefully

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is in custody after a brief standoff caused the authorities to shut down access to one Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., the United States Marshals Service was issuing a warrant at home located near S. 37th Street and Shawnee Drive in the Argentine area. That neighborhood is located about a half dozen blocks east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy