Vandalized wall, Blessed Virgin Mary statue found at Church of the Ascension

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Church of the Ascension in Overland Park was vandalized just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s just crazy,” said Robert Arp, a parishioner of the church.

The vandalism left parishioners pained to see the damage stained in red.

“It’s an effort and intimidation to try to silence the church but to silence the people as well,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann with the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

In red, the words “My Body My Choice" were painted across the walls of Ascension Catholic School, which is connected to the church, along with a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“For somebody to be a coward and come in the middle of the night, apparently, and defame or deface property is gutless, and illegal and shows a lack of integrity,” Arp said.

Naumann says this vandalism is not the only of its kind, mentioning Value Them Both signs have also been targeted.

“We’ve seen others, not as extreme, but the stealing of signs and taking down of signs, graffiti on the signs.”

In the meantime, volunteers, church staff and parishioners scrubbed and brushed away the damage.

“We have to find a way to have civil discourse — we can disagree but we can still respect each other,” Naumann said.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas released an official statement that can be read below: