Water Bottler Powers Recycling with Renewable Energy

A convoy of big rig trucks are causing delays on Los Angeles freeways in protest of California legislation that is reclassifying truck drivers as gig workers. According to the California Highway Patrol, lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly. The convoy has caused delays on the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro, and the 110 and 710 freeways. Meanwhile, some drivers stayed behind to picket the entrance to the port complex.The work stoppage is expected to last 24 hours.The truckers are protesting AB 5, which is also known as the gig worker law, which took effect...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO