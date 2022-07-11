ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Water Bottler Powers Recycling with Renewable Energy

By Matthew Naitove
ptonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCG Roxane, the family-owned bottled-water company based in Novato, Calif., has completed a year of using solar panels to provide power for its PET reprocessing plant in San Bernardino, Calif....

www.ptonline.com

Comments / 0

 

KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

EFFORT STARTED TO CREATE NEW NATIONAL MONUMENT IN THE CALIFORNIA DESERT

Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

