ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

A local’s guide to Prague: the best beer, cool architecture and hunting for fossils

By Interview by Mark Pickering
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MrLm_0gbEOEhw00
Letohrádek Hvězda is a star-shaped summer pavilion in a country park.

Food

It’s great to see more places putting in the effort for vegetarians these days. Klášterní šenk, within the serene, leafy grounds of the 10th-century Břevnov Monastery, is one such establishment. The mushroom soup – served in a regular bowl or one made of bread – is a tasty feast, though it’s the creamy pumpkin risotto that keeps me coming back. The Serbian restaurant Jelica is another favourite. Embroidered curtains and ceramic wall plates give the place a welcome dash of Yugoslavian kitsch, and the stuffed zucchini and Balkan salads are amazing.

Every so often I get a sudden craving for meat, so I’ll head to Kantýna and indulge in a plate of pulled pork. It’s a trendy, self service-style pub with incredible food, and for my money it also does the best pilsner in Prague.

Inspiration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pK0pj_0gbEOEhw00
A bookshop in the Malá Strana neighbourhood. Photograph: Arcaid Images/Alamy

Everyone knows how pretty Prague architecture is – but it’s functionalist art that holds a special place in my heart. The new art gallery, Kunsthalle, which opened last year in the attractive Malá Strana neighbourhood, is housed on the site of a 1930s electricity transformer station. The exhibitions are different but all linked by a bizarrely compelling electricity theme.

I like opera too – but going to the acclaimed National Theatre is pricey. But you can cheat, like I do, and get your cultural fix at Kino Aero, an independent cinema with an excellent sound system in the lively Žižkov area. As well as films it screens performances from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

Neighbourhood

Prague 6 is a diverse hub of calm and cool, with the adjoining districts Bubeneč and Dejvice being the cultured choice. The farmer’s market, held every Saturday (8am-2pm), is definitely worth a stop to pick up local blueberry jam, try smaženka (eggy bread with fresh vegetables) or, if you can brave the smell, some succulent discs of tasty Olomouc cheese.

For cakes, the new gluten-free patisserie Buchta is a revelation. It serves colourful custard flans and vegan macaroons. Whenever I’m in the area, I leave an hour spare for Krkonošska hospůdka, a hidden, mountain lodge-style pub. The owner Dave is a friendly chap, serving up Czech craft ales as well as his own very un-Czech-sounding lager, Bob and Dave. Bob is his mate and the brewer, and it tastes bitter and delicious.

Green space

Prague is a lot greener than visitors might think. Stromovka is the biggest park in the centre, but I’d recommend getting out a bit further for a walk in the forested country park surrounding Hvězda, a Renaissance-era summer pavilion in the shape of a star. It hosts an exhibition about the Battle of White Mountain of 1620 (won by the Habsburgs, ending the Bohemian Revolt), which took place nearby, and the cafe sells lovely carrot cake. For some even wilder nature, get a tram to Hlubočepy to explore Prokopské údoli, a limestone valley lined with caves and disused quarries. It’s great for walking, biking and hunting fossils.

Nightlife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTsy1_0gbEOEhw00
A cellar pub in Prague. Photograph: Alamy

Al Capone’s, just off Národni street, is a cocktail bar where I take any visiting friends for late drinks. Popular with a younger crowd, I doubt you’ll find a cheaper mojito or white russian in the entire city. To catch a live gig, Meet Factory is a good bet – it’s where I met my wife, in fact. Owned by art rebel David Černý, this converted abattoir is a creative space during the day, and at night turns into a bar with cool electro and Americana bands.

Stay

For a handy spot in the Bubeneč district, you can’t go far wrong with Art Hotel (doubles from €80 B&B) next to the Sparta Prague stadium. Posher – but actually cheaper – is the resplendent King Charles Boutique (doubles from €40 room-only, closed until 31 August), a heraldic-style hotel beneath the castle walls of beautiful Vyšehrad.

Pavel Lagner has acted in many Czech films and TV series, and is the curator of the Gallery of Vaclav Spala, which houses contemporary art

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Hidden gems bring a palace in Palermo back to life

When Dario Longo, a lawyer based in Milan, wanted to return to his hometown of Palermo he spent a long time searching for the right place. “I wanted to make peace with this beautiful, but hectic city with its hidden treasures,” he says. “I bought this house in...
WORLD
Eater

D.C.’s Newest Drunk Food Craze Is a ‘Super Potato’

Move over, Jumbo Slice. Super Potato, a late-night virtual kitchen debuting out of Dupont’s neon-lit sushi spot Tokyo Pearl this weekend, introduces its club-heavy corridor to sizable spuds baked and blasted with butter and cheese. Each premium Idaho potato weighing in over a pound gets even heavier with the...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
Discovery

Discover this Quaint Gem on the English Coast

Tucked in the corner of the southwest of rugged England, lies one of the country’s most-loved gems – Cornwall. The county forms a peninsula fringed with golden sandy beaches, lined with towering cliffs, and dotted with picturesque fishing villages that harken back to days gone by. Brightly-colored fishing...
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

8 Grand Historic Homes You Can Book on Airbnb, From Castles to Manors

People have always liked traveling for history—whether it is to see art, architecture, or sites that have defined the sprawling past that precedes us. So it follows that there’s a desire to stay amid history, too: As people focus more on ‘meaningful travel’, or trips with a deeper purpose, interest in historical properties has increased.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Gluten Free Beer#Beer Day#Food Drink#Serbian#Yugoslavian#Balkan
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

We Are Russia review – portrait of the brave young activists aiming to oust Putin

To borrow a metaphor used by one of the brave activists featured here, if the recent documentary Navalny concerns the speartip, this fired-up addendum is about the spearshaft: the campaigners who defied official harassment to support the Russian opposition leader and then – when his candidature was denied – protest on his behalf during the 2018 presidential elections. With little filter, Franco-Russian journalist Alexandra Dalsbaek shoves us into their street activism and canvassing and it is thoroughly depressing how regularly they encounter accusations, notably from older Russians, that they are paid-up agitators for foreign powers.
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy