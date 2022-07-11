ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celsius crypto bankruptcy saga meets new restructuring lawyers: report

By Monika Ghosh
forkast.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency lender Celsius has hired new restructuring lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP for advice on bankruptcy filing amid severe liquidity issues, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday. Fast facts. Kirkland & Ellis is...

