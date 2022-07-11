Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Iredell A THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CATAWBA...SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER AND CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with intense lightning 9 miles west of Statesville, or near Lookout Shoals Lake, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Claremont, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Norman State Park, Stony Point, Mooresville, Lake Norman and Scotts. In addition to intense lightning, very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
