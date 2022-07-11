ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 00:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away...

alerts.weather.gov

natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
State
South Dakota State
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
102.5 The Bone

Extreme wind storms: What is a derecho?

Many people may have never heard of a derecho. A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What is a derecho?. There are multiple...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oneida The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Oneida County in central New York * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1207 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden, Boonville, Steuben, Florence, Ava, Delta Lake, Taberg, Stokes Corner, Hawkinsville and Delta Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Fox News

Plains, East Coast will see severe storms

Widespread showers and thunderstorms — some of which could turn severe on Tuesday and Wednesday — will stretch across the northern Plains to the East Coast. Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, while heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in some areas. The summer heat...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 630 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of South Entrance, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near South Entrance around 625 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lewis Falls and Lewis Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Orange, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Orange; Southern Lake County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Lake and northwestern Orange Counties through 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eustis to near Mascotte. Movement was north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eustis, Tavares, Mount Dora, Groveland and Mascotte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Catawba, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Iredell A THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CATAWBA...SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER AND CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with intense lightning 9 miles west of Statesville, or near Lookout Shoals Lake, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Claremont, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Norman State Park, Stony Point, Mooresville, Lake Norman and Scotts. In addition to intense lightning, very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fremont and northeastern Clark Counties through 700 PM MDT At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shotgun Village, or 8 miles south of Henrys Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, northern Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Big Springs, Targhee Pass and Sheridan Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Flagler and southeastern Putnam Counties through 900 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andalusia, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Crescent City, Andalusia and Lake Como. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 09:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-14 08:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country High Water On Rivers Across The Southeast Interior This Week Glacial rivers draining the Alaska Range such as the Upper Tanana, Chisana, and Nabesna Rivers are near bankfull and are expected to remain high into the weekend. This is due heavy showers that occurred over those areas the past 3 days.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Durham, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Durham; Orange The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Durham County in central North Carolina Southeastern Orange County in central North Carolina * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Jordan Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

