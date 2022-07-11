Three Rivers outlasts Delta, 7-4
Grand Junction, CO- ( KREX ) Delta led early in this one. The very first batter Brock Lockhart got things started with a base hit and he motored all the way around the bases for the first run. Delta was able to keep the lead for most of this game. But Three Rivers would catch them after the 4th innings. Three Rivers erased a 4-3 lead and have advanced to the championship game.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
