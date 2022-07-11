ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, CO

Three Rivers outlasts Delta, 7-4

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1lIg_0gbELWSP00

Grand Junction, CO- ( KREX ) Delta led early in this one. The very first batter Brock Lockhart got things started with a base hit and he motored all the way around the bases for the first run. Delta was able to keep the lead for most of this game. But Three Rivers would catch them after the 4th innings. Three Rivers erased a 4-3 lead and have advanced to the championship game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Aries Capital Secures $46M for 6 Storage Assets

Three separate clients will benefit from the construction, bridge and permanent debt financing. Aries Capital has secured $46 million in construction, bridge and permanent debt financing for six self storage assets, totaling more than 414,000 square feet across California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Directors Brandon Perdeck and Matt Carney, alongside Assistant Vice President Steve Adams, worked on behalf of three separate clients to close the deals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Delta, CO
Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Some slight relief in our temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover has started to increase in the Grand Valley for the evening hours due to an active system impacting the state. The system is bringing widespread and scattered showers and thunderstorms, but much of the higher elevations continue to experience the bulk of summer heat. High temperatures continue to remain the norm. Temperatures reached a high of 101 degrees, and areas to the south are in the upper to mid 90s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Something is Brewing in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Even though you are in wine country, there are still other beverages you may enjoy. Locally made spirits and beers are available in Grand Junction, Colorado, to satisfy a range of preferences. Here are the top breweries in Grand Junction according to yelp. RAMBLEBIN...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Nexstar Media Inc
99.9 KEKB

A Former Colorado Mining Town is Now an Artsy Glamping Getaway

A former mining town in Montrose County has been transformed into an art-focused retreat, attracting more visitors and talented artists to the rural, southwestern Colorado community. The British Columbian mining company, Vanadium Corporation, initially established the rural area in 1942, to house engineers working at a nearby uranium mill. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado those of "ancient" Native American child, possibly thrown from vehicle

On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
KREX

Crime Stoppers: Help Identify Burglary Suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — You can assist Crime Stoppers of Mesa County in locating the burglary suspect. Around Sunday morning, in the early hours, of June 5th, an unidentified person broke into a business located in the 2400 block of Highways 6 and 50. The suspect removed several portable power tools and hand tools. On Tuesday, June 7th, once more, the corporation was broken into again, and more tools were stolen.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

TABOR Refund Checks Coming Soon

To make sure you receive your refund check voters are strongly encouraged to ensure their mailing address is up to date by August 1, 2022. Checks are anticipated to be in the mail stream this fall.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police Officers have arrested Justin Leech in connection with the kidnapping and domestic violence incident that took place on July 8, 2022. Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction, Colorado has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy