Though we're not far into 2022, salon experts have been busy predicting (and cementing) the haircut, color, and styling trends that are going to take the year by storm. For color services, there's 'French glossing,' a modern take on the ombré look, which promises to transform dull, dry hair. We've also seen a trend towards 'expensive brunette,' with many people embracing the roots that grew out over the past two years. Everyone seems to be becoming a redhead this year. But one LA-inspired hair color movement is slowly trickling down into top salons — and it's set to take over from one of the most-requested color appointments, balayage.

HAIR CARE ・ 27 DAYS AGO