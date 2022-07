KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 to earn their first winning homestand in nearly a year. Singer (3-3), who last won June 8 against Toronto, repeatedly escaped trouble to go six innings, allowing one run on seven hits and five walks. “A lot of big jams that I had to get out of,” Singer said. “That was something I’m more happy with, getting out of those. Command was tough today. Didn’t have it, obviously, a lot of walks.” The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs to start the game but scored only one run via Harold Castro’s sacrifice fly.

