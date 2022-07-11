ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Whitecaps Take 5 of 6 in Dayton

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a Dayton Dragons slaying on Sunday with a 4-1 victory in front of 7,762 fans at Day Air Ballpark. The win gives West Michigan its first series of the 2022 season in which they won five of six contests, a feat accomplished by Dayton against the...

wnewsj.com

Parrot heads are Phaithful Phlockers

What is a “parrot head?” It’s a person who is a dedicated Jimmy Buffett fan, which includes me. We dress crazy by wearing grass skirts, coconut bras, leis and outrageous hats. It’s knowing more songs than “Margaritaville.”. Jack was a fan long before he met...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Lock 27 Brewing announces changes in operations at Centerville, Dayton locations

Lock 27 Brewing is announcing changes in operations at its Centerville and Dayton locations. The Centerville space, located at 1035 S. Main Street, will now be known as Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant. The restaurant will focus on food and cocktails. The Dayton space, located at 329 E. First Street, will move forward as Lock 27 Brewing Taproom, emphasizing craft beer service.
DAYTON, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
OHIO STATE
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Ohio

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Rain? No problem for CC fans

FORT LORAMIE – The rain cleared up just in time for the first performances of the day on the second day of the sold-out Country Concert 22 on Friday, July 8 at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie. The headliner for Friday night is Country Music Hall of Famers...
WDTN

DeWine, ODOT celebrating I-70 lane additions in Springfield

The Interstate 70 Lane Addition Project widens the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between U.S. 68 and State Route 72. The Governor's office said the project will not only provide motorists with added instate capacity, but it will increase safety by replacing bridges.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Joe Boyle
WDTN

What a $500K home looks like in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs. While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Greene County moves to high COVID-19 transmission

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7. Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

City of Troy now offering goat yoga sessions

If you need some time away from your normal day to day routine or are looking for something outside the box, goat yoga is the perfect activity for you to try, according to a social media post by City of Troy Mayor Robin Oda.
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Photos: Country Concert kicks off Thursday

Photos from Thursday’s festivities in the 41st annual Country Concert, held at Hickory Hill Lakes outside of Fort Loramie, Ohio. The three-day event had already sold out for each day before Thursday. Carrie Underwood was the headlining act on the opening day.
FORT LORAMIE, OH

