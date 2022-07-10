Which was not a cause of the Great Depression

ATLANTA (AP) — As a Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election heats up, prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the criminal investigation early last year, and the special grand jury was seated in May at her request. In a letter asking the county superior court chief judge to impanel a special grand jury, she mentioned the need to be able to issue subpoenas for witnesses who were otherwise unwilling to speak with her team. For witnesses who live outside Georgia, the process of getting a subpoena is more involved than for in-state witnesses. Willis last week initiated that process for seven Trump associates, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. WHY IS IT MORE COMPLICATED TO SUBPOENA AN OUT-OF-STATE WITNESS?

