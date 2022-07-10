Which was not a cause of the Great Depression

If you're seeing this message, it means we're having trouble loading external resources on our website. If you're behind a web filter, please make sure that the domains *.kastatic.org and *.kasandbox.org are unblocked. When you visit our site, we use services provided by Tempest, a product of Say Media,...
Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas fell 12 cents to $4.72 on July 8 versus the prices paid on July 1. However, not every state is seeing big price drops.
Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
Home prices have risen sharply in the last two years. At the same time, rent prices have soared. People who cannot afford down payments often rent instead. Others do not want to be tied to home for years, so renting makes it easier for them to relocate Home prices have risen sharply for two specific […]
The U.S. Navy on Monday identified a sailor who died onboard an aircraft carrier in Southern California. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, the Navy said. The cause of...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
It’s not a matter of “if” but a matter of “when” the housing will lose its luster, and residential real estate prices will decline. In fact, evidence is emerging that the downward trend has already started. “In the US, mortgage applications have fallen by 28%...
We all know the result: Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., it set off a housing market feeding frenzy — especially in the West — that’s only now slowing down now amid rising mortgage interest rates. Still, prices remain sky high. We also know that...
With the pandemic facilitating remote work and allowing more Americans to move to places away from their jobs, some are taking the opportunity to move to more desired areas, be it for warmer weather or more affordable housing markets and cost of living. With rising inflation and other challenges Americans are flocking to cities that […]
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday told President Biden that Americans suffering from high gas prices are welcome to drive across the border into Mexico to save money on fuel. López Obrador told Biden in the Oval Office that gas is much cheaper on his side...
ATLANTA (AP) — As a Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election heats up, prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the criminal investigation early last year, and the special grand jury was seated in May at her request. In a letter asking the county superior court chief judge to impanel a special grand jury, she mentioned the need to be able to issue subpoenas for witnesses who were otherwise unwilling to speak with her team. For witnesses who live outside Georgia, the process of getting a subpoena is more involved than for in-state witnesses. Willis last week initiated that process for seven Trump associates, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. WHY IS IT MORE COMPLICATED TO SUBPOENA AN OUT-OF-STATE WITNESS?
One of Mexico's most renowned economists is predicting Mexico will reach a 10 percent inflation rate by the end of the year, which would be "disastrous and could lead to famine in some parts of the country."
