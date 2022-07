Police are on the hunt for a driver who hit and critically injured a woman on Stony Point Road, just outside of Santa Rosa, then drove off. The woman in her mid-30’s was hit while on the side of Stony Point and Butler, in a rural area late Sunday night. It’s unclear if she was walking, standing outside her home, or doing something else at the time. The vehicle that hit her is described by investigators as a black Jeep Cherokee, model year 2014, ’15 or ’16, with possible damage to its side or right front. The woman is hospitalized in Santa Rosa with life-threatening injuries.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO