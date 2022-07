A theft ring is suspected to be responsible for an underground bunker found by police in San Jose. The bunker was discovered Monday in Coyote Creek and near schools, police said, adding the suspected theft ring involves people living on the streets. Police also said some of the stolen goods and vehicles found at the bunker site belonged to Sprig Electric, a business that was broken into hours before the discovery.

