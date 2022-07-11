ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families mourn teens killed in Orange fiery high-speed crash

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE, Calif. (KABC) — Several Southern California families gathered to grieve Sunday night, mourning the loss of three young people who died in a fiery high-speed crash in Orange. Families and community members huddled together on the sidewalk near the crash site, lighting candles and sharing their grief...

