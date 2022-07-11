ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, TX

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING AT SHENANDOAH OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started as a verbal argument at the bar of the Outback Steakhouse in Shenandoah ended up as a shooting in the parking lot. According to Shenandoah Police, they were called Sunday evening just before 8 pm to a shots fired call at the Outback Steakhouse on I-45 and Vision Park...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTER RELEASED IN SHENANDOAH OUTBACK SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT

On July 10, 2022, at about 7:35 pm Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 South. Shenandoah Police Officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, and a 68-year-old man was detained. It was learned that a 28-year-old male was at a Methodist Hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. Earlier in the evening, the two males were inside the restaurant near the bar area when a verbal altercation took place. After both had exited the restaurant, a second disturbance took place. The older male fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the parking lot, striking the younger male. The details of what led to the shooting are still being investigated. The 28-year-old male was treated at both Methodist and Hermann Hospital where he had later been transferred to. He was released from the hospital overnight. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene. The 68-year-old male was later released from detention. According to Shenandoah Police names and further details will be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
fox26houston.com

Neighbors afraid following deadly house party near Alvin

ALVIN, Texas - Neighbors are fearing for their lives after a deadly house party in near Alvin. The shooting happened at a home around the 1500 block of County Road 149. BACKGROUND: 1 dead, others injured during shooting at party in Brazoria County. A neighbor tells FOX 26, she feared...
ALVIN, TX
mocomotive.com

Shooting at Outback in Shenandoah

On July 10 at about 7:35 p.m., Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 S. Shenandoah PD officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrived, and a 68-year-old male was detained. It was then learned a 28-year-old male was at a local hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
SHENANDOAH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Shenandoah, TX
Shenandoah, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Call, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NURSING HOME FIRE IN WILLIS

533AM-A report came in a short time ago of smoke filling the cafeteria at the Willis Convalescent Center on North Danville Street in Willis. Units with North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly fire arrived on the scene with a fire in the kitchen area. As a precaution, they started the evacuation of part of the building and requested several ambulances to stand by. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are using fans to remove the smoke now. Reporting moving some residents to a different section of the structure. No injuries reported.
WILLIS, TX
MySanAntonio

No charges for Houston cop who drove onto sidewalk killing Sunnyside man

A recent review of court records shows a speeding Houston cop who crashed into and killed a Sunnyside man walking home from the barber will not face criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Orlando Hernandez, 25, for criminally negligent homicide, a decision made June 28, according to court records. Family members of Michael Wayne Jackson, the 62-year-old who was killed near the intersection of Reed Road and Scott Street, were not aware of the grand jury's decision to no bill the embattled officer until Chron reached out to them Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the decision had been made.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Outback Steakhouse#Methodist Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FALSIFYING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFENSE REPORTS TO CLEAR CUSTOMERS CREDIT

On July 7, 2022, with the assistance of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office, members of Constable Mark Herman’s Office executed an arrest and search warrant on a suspect, Roekeicha Brisby, and her business, “Rose Credit Repair”, located at 15300 John F. Kennedy Boulevard for fraudulently clearing credit reports by falsifying Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office offense reports and submitting them to financial institutions with the intent to remove credit loans and defraud banks out of 3.3 million USD.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County F…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-killed-by-train/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS HONORED AFTER SAVING 3-YEAR-OLD NEAR DROWNING VICTIM ON LAKE CONROE

Clifford Arnold and Aiden Collier both recently graduated from Willis High School. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker then hired them to work at Lake Conroe Park. The job entailed maintaining the park and making sure the park stayed clean. Saving lives was not in the job description. That all changed on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two young men were on the golf cart at the time picking up trash when they heard a disturbance down at the water’s edge. The two went to investigate and saw a person carrying a small child out of the water. The child appeared limp and not responding. Running to the water’s edge they were told the child had gone underwater. Clifford Arnold immediately took the child and started CPR as his co-worker called 911. Arnold continued CPR until EMS arrived. MCHD arrived and transported the child, Ruby Solis to Texas Children’s Hospital where she has made a full recovery. On Tuesday morning Commissioners Court, Commissioners honored the two with a plaque for their life-saving efforts. Little Ruby was present with her mother Martha Guerra. According to Guerra, she had brought the children to the park and was preparing the picnic area when little Ruby slipped away and got into the water. According to Precinct 1 Constables, she was then taken over by a wave and went down. Arnold credits the Athletics Training Program at Willis High School for teaching him CPR.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Shootout leaves one dead while toddler left in victim’s car

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shootout in broad daylight in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, and police said a 2-year-old was inside the victim’s car during the shooting. Police have releases surveillance photos of who they believe is the suspect of the shooting. The...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy