Every graduation is a milestone whether it be from preschool or grad school. A time to recognize the achievement of receiving a diploma at whatever level. At Learning Works Charter School, graduation is a joyous celebration of accomplishments. To be the first in your family to graduate from high school. To succeed when the odds were against you. To be lifted-up when you thought you could never get back up. Most of these kids think they are not capable of graduating, because they have been told that their whole life.

PASADENA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO