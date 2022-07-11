Teen drowns in Lake Berryessa

Three men are missing after they jumped into a river to save an eight-year-old boy who was struggling in choppy waters near Brannan Island in California. The child survived, but the missing men - identified as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano - have not yet been found, KRCA News reported.
A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
A 9-year-old boy died over the weekend after struggling to swim during a family trip to a Southern California lake. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the drowning was reported around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday at Launch Pointe Beach at Lake Elsinore. Witnesses told deputies that several children were...
Officials say three men are missing after they jumped into a California river to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the water. The men and the child were a part of a larger group of people who were camping and fishing close to the river. KCRA's Erin Heft reports.July 5, 2022.
A fast-growing California wildfire near South Yuba River State Park has grown to more than 900 acres in four days, prompting evacuation orders for hundreds of residents of nearby communities, fire officials said. The blaze, named the Rices fire, is in Nevada County about 70 miles northeast of Sacramento, according...
California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
JACKSON (CBS13) — After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety from the Electra Fire late Monday. authorities confirmed. Sacramento affiliate CBS 13 reported the last group was able to leave the powerhouse by around 10:45 p.m. They were stranded there as the fast-moving wildfire burned in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line southeast of Jackson.
A vicious claws-out fight between two bears was caught on camera in the carport of a Lake Tahoe, California home. The brawling bruins woke up homeowner Lisa Quick, a manicurist, who told ABC7 that she heard a 'strange growling' and immediately knew there were bears outside. In the footage, the...
July 12 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who lost her high school class ring while swimming in a California lake soon will be reunited with it after 53 years, thanks to a couple who found it while fishing. Dana Scott Laughlin said she was swimming in Lake Berryessa shortly after...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered $100,000 Wednesday leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others. A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups Monday morning. Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked. A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive, authorities said.
