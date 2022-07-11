Yosemite's sequoias, town of Wawona

Residents of towns at the edge of the Washburn Fire thanked firefighters and asked questions about efforts to get them back into their homes. The fire forced the evacuation of several campsites, and the town of Wawona where officials say about 150 people lived and where hundreds of other tourists to Yosemite National Park were staying.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley is full of unique locations – and their names only add to the sense of intrigue. From Merced to the north, Fresno in the middle, and Porterville to the south – how did these locations get their names? The places chosen are those with a population over 60,000 […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Fresno Monday morning. The affected areas are portions of East Central, Central, and Northwest Fresno between Shaw and Clinton and from Polk to Blackstone. In all, 5,400 customers are being impacted and have been without power since 5:30 am.
As heat waves go, the one that’s hitting Fresno this week is kind of boring — unless you don’t have air-conditioning and/or you work outdoors, in which case you should prepare to break a sweat. Monday’s forecast high is 105 degrees, the start of an eight-day stretch...
A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When it gets as hot as it does around here, we all need a way to cool off. Oakhurst resident Gayle Proffitt says they were caught by surprise Tuesday when they came across a video from their home camera showing a huge bear cooling off and ‘catching some zzz’s” in their […]
SANGER, Calif. - Two people were arrested after pouring gasoline and lighting a man on fire. Sanger police responded to the 700 block of Faller Ave. on July 7 around 9:15 p.m. regarding an injured person. The victim told police that a woman set him on fire at Sanger Park....
At about 1:59 am Monday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Geer Road and North Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. When the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed what he believed to be a...
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after a concerned citizen called the police because they saw the man drinking a beer while he was filling up at a gas station Saturday night in Madera. According to the witness, the man was filling up at the EZ Trip...
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A traffic stop turned into much more for a CHP K9 Officer. The California Highway Patrol's Merced division says it pulled a driver over for tinted windows and an obstructed view. During that stop, the officer noticed some things he believed were a bit off.
Comments / 1