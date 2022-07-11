ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Fire breaks out near Claremont Hotel

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire broke out on...

www.ktvu.com

KRON4 News

Man set on fire outside Concord grocery store

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was set on fire at the Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord last night, and was life flighted out to the hospital with life threatening burns. KRON4 has video of the helicopter leaving the scene on the 5100 block of Clayton Road. This was a horrific sight to see for […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Reportedly Seen Jumping Off Rio Vista Bridge, Search Underway

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A search is on in the Sacramento River after a person was reportedly seen jumping into the water from the Rio Vista Bridge late Tuesday morning. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews – along with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and other agencies – were searching the water. When its crews arrived at the area, they spotted a person swimming in the water near a channel marker, the fire department said. However, before a law enforcement boat could reach the swimmer, that person went under and was not seen again. Fire personnel assisted...
RIO VISTA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley: Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Bridgehead Road

At 11:25 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire along Bridgehead Road along I-160 in the City of Oakley. While responding, Engine 93 reported smoke showing from the fire station and when Battalion 9 arrived on scene reported 1/4 acre fire with a couple of structures threatened at the trailer park.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless encampment goes up in flames again

OAKLAND, Calif. - A fire at an Oakland homeless encampment Monday sent a huge plume of black smoke into the air and threatened to throw the Bay Area's most critical interchange — the MacArthur Maze, into complete chaos. It had all the makings of a major transportation disaster of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman stabbed to death in San Jose, suspect flees

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeless woman was stabbed to death in San Jose, making her the 21st homicide of the year, police said on Wednesday. Officers were called out to the 100 block of South Market Street on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman was being physically assaulted.
SAN JOSE, CA
news24-680.com

Man Found On Fire In Concord Monday

Stunned onlookers reported seeing a man – apparently deliberately set ablaze – stumbling through the Lucky’s parking lot near Clayton Road in Concord Monday night. Mark Bustamonte said he got a glimpse of the man and ran to help but that others were also running toward the man, who he said looked to be in his 60s. He said the man’s clothes had been fully ablaze but were out and smoking by the time he arrived.
CONCORD, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Fire at the South San Francisco ELKS Lodge

On Sunday July 10th, around 1:40pm, the Firedispatch.com reported a fire at 920 Stonegate Drive in South San Francisco, which is home of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2091 and the California Catering Company. The large response from South San Francisco Fire Department was supported with mutual aid from neighboring agencies of San Bruno Fire Department and Daly City Fire Department, to this 2 alarm fire which appears to have started in the gym.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 man killed in Oakland triple shooting near Fox Theater; 2 women injured

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a early Wednesday morning shooting, where a man was killed and two women were injured near the Fox Theater. The Oakland Police Department patrol desk told KTVU that officers were called to the area of 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m.
OAKLAND, CA
news24-680.com

Walnut Creek Man Airlifted To Burn Center Tuesday

The crew was picking up a local man suffering from burn injuries – who was then transported to a hospital for treatment. What was he burned from? Why was he at the elementary school grounds? How old was he? So many facts missing here. Don’t know the origin of...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man celebrating 34th birthday killed in downtown Oakland triple shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a downtown shooting early Wednesday that killed a man celebrating his birthday and injured two women with him. Police were called to 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Officers were notified to the gunfire by ShotSpotter technology as well as...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One killed in Oakland triple shooting

(OAKLAND) – Oakland Police are investigating an overnight triple shooting, in which at least one person was killed. Videos of the incident were posted on the Citizen App. The Oakland Police Department Patrol Desk told KTVU that officers were called to the area of 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay leads trend on banning new gas stations

PETALUMA, Calif. - A trend that began right here in the Bay Area is likely to speed up the acceptance of electric cars nationwide. The trend? Banning or placing moratoriums on new gas stations or the expansions of current ones. The pain at the pump alone is increasing the sales...
PETALUMA, CA

