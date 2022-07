What once began as a revolution of communication in the form of text, images, and two-dimensional formatting is now evolving into new dimensions. The metaverse has been with us in one form or another for some time, but the progression of critical technologies has vastly pushed the envelope of how we define and use the web. As a business owner looking to remain competitive in the future, you need to stay informed on the technologies involved in this space if you are to develop applications and even entire digital worlds for your customers.

