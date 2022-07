Cooling stations are opening up around the Metroplex Monday to provide North Texans with a place to cool off and get out of the dangerous summer heat. North Texas is under an extended heat advisory that has regularly seen temperatures climb above 100 degrees. On Monday, a Heat Advisory and an Air Quality Alert (Ozone Action Day) are in effect. NBC 5's team of Weather Experts said we should expect heat index values from 103 to 107 through the middle of this week. Areas west are under an Excessive Heat Warning.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO