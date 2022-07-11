ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Football rumours: Robert Lewandowski open to Chelsea if Barcelona deal collapses

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G66i8_0gbE4KXJ00

What the papers say

Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not come off. The Mail, which cites Germany’s Bild, says Chelsea and Paris St Germain will enter the race for the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker if his Camp Nou move fails. West London is then understood to be his preferred destination, with the Blues in need of a new centre-forward following Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan on loan.

Staying at Chelsea, where bosses reportedly have “no problem” meeting Napoli’s £34million tag for Kalidou Koulibaly. The Blues are considering additional defensive requirements after they lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The 31-year-old defender is off contract with Napoli at the end of next season and the Senegalese ace is also being monitored by Juventus, according to the Sun which cites Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evi9d_0gbE4KXJ00
Jordan Pickford could be asked to commit his future to Everton until 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Everton are understood to be on the cusp of offering their England goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, a new long-term contract. The stopper joined the Merseysiders from Sunderland for £25m in 2017 and following strong showings for his country signed a six-year deal in 2018 which takes him through to next summer. The Liverpool Echo reports the reigning Everton Player of the Season, 28, will soon be asked to commit to the club into his 30s and toward a decade with them.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham face competition from up north as they chase a signature from France. The Standard says Newcastle failed to land Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta in January and the Ligue 1 club have confirmed the 24-year-old has been the subject of bids.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoZjP_0gbE4KXJ00
Camp Nou appears to be calling to Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Bernardo Silva: Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are confident of signing the Portugal midfielder, 27, from Manchester City.

Justin Kluivert: West Ham missed out on Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma so are now pursuing Roma’s 23-year-old Netherlands winger, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gabriel Sara: The Mirror reports Norwich have agreed a club-record £11.5 m for the attacking midfielder, 23, from Sao Paulo.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Chelsea#Paris St Germain#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Bayern Munich#Inter Milan#Napoli#Senegalese#Juventus#Sun#Italian#Corriere#Everton Player#Arsenal
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Mega Offer Of £210 Million To Play In Saudi Arabia

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a mega proposal to play in Saudi Arabia, according to reports. According to Portuguese news outlet CNN Portugal, the unnamed club based in the middle east are willing to offer the Old Trafford club a transfer fee of €30 million, which is more than what they paid Juventus to bring Ronaldo back to the Premier League last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Netherlands avoid stumble against Portugal thanks to Danielle van de Donk stunner

Minus their record scorer, the Netherlands instead mustered a wonderful goal. The issue for the holders was that it was required to earn them victory against the tournament’s ultimate underdogs. The chances are that absent Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out by Covid, would have admired Danielle van de Donk’s spectacular decider. Maybe it took something special to defeat a spirited Portuguese side but, while they have seemed luckless amid injuries and illness, the Netherlands’ defence of their title has been unconvincing so far. And, indeed, their defence was unconvincing as Portugal mounted a second comeback in as many games.This...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I would like to know that too': Robert Lewandowski's wife admits she has been left in the dark about her husband's future in Instagram message to fan as Bayern Munich striker returns to training despite trying to force through a move to Barcelona

Wantaway Robert Lewandowski has returned to training at Bayern Munich despite seeking a move to Barcelona, as his wife admitted that she has been left in the dark about his future. When asked on Instagram whether her family would be moving to Barcelona, Anna Lewandowska replied 'I would like to...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy