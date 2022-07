The Anaheim Ducks announced that they have signed center Ryan Strome to a five-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available from the Ducks, but Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the contract carries a $5M AAV. With plenty of cap to spend and a few weapons needed to complement a young and talented core, the Ducks have begun to make their moves, Strome representing a key veteran to add to their rebuild. Sportsnet’s Nick Alberga had previously mentioned Anaheim as a team to watch in the Strome bidding.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO