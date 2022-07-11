ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

If I marry can HMRC claw back stamp duty on the buy-to-let property I’ve bought?

By Virginia Wallis
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajB3x_0gbE3CVi00
The reader and their partner treat their properties as belonging to both of them.

Q My partner and I are not married. He has owned one property for five years. I am neither the legal nor the beneficial owner of that property, although in reality we treat it as belonging to both of us.

I have just bought a buy-to-let property in my own name. We did this using a “joint borrower single proprietor mortgage”. This was both because I would not have met the affordability requirements on my own and because if my partner was also on the deeds we would have had to pay the extra 3% second home rate of stamp duty. (The first-time buyer discount is not relevant because the price was more than £500,000 and it was a buy-to-let property anyway.)

Again, the understanding between us is that this property belongs to both of us. We know that there are significant risks in structuring things this way, as the legal situation does not reflect how we treat the two properties, and there would be big implications if one of us were to die.

Our plan now is to get married, to reduce some of those risks (we wouldn’t worry about adding each other to the deeds, though). If we do, is there a risk that the extra 3% stamp duty can be clawed back by HM Revenue and Customs (HRMC)? I have done a bit of research but I can’t seem to find an answer anywhere.

AL

A My understanding is that when you are buying a home in England and Northern Ireland stamp duty is charged according to the situation that exists at the time of the transaction. So I don’t think that there is a risk that the extra 3% would be clawed back by HMRC if you got married.

If you had been married when you bought your buy-to-let property then you would have had to pay the extra 3% but you weren’t. Tax that should have been paid but wasn’t can be demanded retrospectively but not tax paid in full in accordance with the rules at the time.

Being married does have possible advantages in the future, though. Assuming that you both live in your partner’s property as your main residence, being married would mean that if you were to sell up and buy a new main residence, there wouldn’t be an extra 3% on the SDLT despite the fact that you have your buy to let. The same is not the case for unmarried couples.

Unless you want to, you don’t need to get married to deal with the implications if one of you died. You just need each of you to get a very clear will drawn up, which is the sensible thing to do married or not.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmrc#Claw#Both Of Us#Mortgage
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy