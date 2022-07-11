Sunday night shooting in northeast Portland leaves man dead

CORBETT, Ore. — Search efforts began on Tuesday for a hiker who went missing along the Sandy River south of Corbett sometime between within the previous 24 hours. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), 53-year-old Christopher Smaka lives on his own, but had told his partner and friends on Monday that he was heading out to hike in the Gordon Creek area. He was last heard from around 8:30 a.m. that day, and reportedly had no plans to camp overnight.

CORBETT, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO