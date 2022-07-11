ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday night shooting in northeast Portland leaves man dead

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed Sunday night...

KGW

Second bias attack linked to man who allegedly punched 5-year-old, father in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in an anti-Asian attack earlier this month in Southeast Portland is facing new charges for a second, unrelated bias crime in April. On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dylan Kesterson on a total of 19 counts — including charges of bias crime, assault and harassment. The charges stem from the two separate incidents, one of which has not been publicly detailed by prosecutors or police.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Suspect in knifepoint robbery arrested in SE Portland

Police arrested a 38-year-old man Tuesday afternoon who is accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint and threatening gas station attendants with a knife. The investigation began at about 8:15 a.m. Monday with reports that someone with a knife had robbed a convenience store on Holgate Boulevard near Southeast 103rd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Weekend gunfire has police stretched thin, neighbors fed up in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a string of shootings that happened over the weekend, as well as on Monday. Two of the shootings happened early Saturday morning; one on NW 2nd and N Main Street, and the other in the 3700 block of SE 21st Drive. Then on Monday, Gresham police said there was a gunfight on the corner of SE 168th and SE Stark Street, as well as a shooting in the 17300 block of SE Pine Street.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured

HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Police ID man found dead by Cowlitz River, death ruled a homicide

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Jury selection begins on members of right-wing group Patriot Prayer

HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Rescue teams resume search for hiker reported missing south of Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. — Search efforts began on Tuesday for a hiker who went missing along the Sandy River south of Corbett sometime between within the previous 24 hours. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), 53-year-old Christopher Smaka lives on his own, but had told his partner and friends on Monday that he was heading out to hike in the Gordon Creek area. He was last heard from around 8:30 a.m. that day, and reportedly had no plans to camp overnight.
CORBETT, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Uncooperative diner earns trip to jail

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
KDRV

Portland road rage incident results in bias crime arrest

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- A man was threatened because of his Asian descent and the suspect was arrested for a bias crime after a road rage incident in south Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a sergeant outside of the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing at SE Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after being stabbed by someone he knows in a southeast Portland park on Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park at 1800 Southeast 31st Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR

